30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 1: Your Favorite Pandemic Era Show

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

For the first day of the month where we get back to TV, we have to realize that the world of TV has gone through a whole lot since we ran this the last time around so we’ll be playing with the questions a bit. Opening things up, we want to hear what your best new show/discovery during the pandemic has been? That doesn’t mean it has to have aired during the pandemic, but one that you discovered during those months when things were surreal and the show may have had a different meaning because of it.

We’d also like to hear about the show you tried that you absolutely couldn’t handle, whether because it was bad or it was just not the right thing to watch amid all that was going on!

