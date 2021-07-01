Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which fireworks display for the 4th do you like the most?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 1ST, 2021:

Audible (Netflix)

Dynasty Warriors (Netflix)

Generation 56K (Netflix)Impractical Jokers Awards Show (truTV)

Martha Gets Down And Dirty Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (Netflix)

No Sudden Move (HBO Max)

Philly D.A. Series Premiere (Topic)

The Mighty Ones Season Premiere (Hulu)

Tom & Jerry In New York (HBO Max)

Top Chef Amateurs Series Premiere (Bravo)

Young Royals (Netflix)

FRIDAY, JULY 2ND, 2021:

Big Timber (Netflix)Fear Street Part One: 1994 (Netflix)Monsters At Work (Disney+)

Mortel Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Roswell: The Final Verdict (Discovery+)

Summer Of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Hulu)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (Peacock)

The 8th Night (Netflix)

The Tomorrow War (Amazon)

SATURDAY, JULY 3RD, 2021:

SUNDAY, JULY 4TH, 2021:

Macy’s July 4th Fireworks Spectacular (NBC)

The One & Only Dick Gregory (Showtime)

We The People (Netflix)

MONDAY, JULY 5TH, 2021:

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season Premiere (VH1)

POV (PBS)

Rogue Shark? (NatGeo)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth (NatGeo)

The Beast Must Die (AMC+)

When Sharks Attack (NatGeo)

TUESDAY, JULY 6TH, 2021:

An Animal Saved My Life (A&E)

Capitol One\s The Match (TNT)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season Premiere (Netflix)

Orca Vs. Great White (NatGeo)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7TH, 2021:Big Brother Season Twenty-Three Season Premiere (CBS)

Cat People Series Premiere (Netflix)

Dogs Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV)

Love Island Season Three Premiere (CBS)

Monsters At Work Series Premiere (Disney+)

Riverdale Midseason Premiere (The CW)

Shark Gangs (NatGeo)

