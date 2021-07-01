The Worst Pop Culture of 2021 So Far

When I think about pop culture in 2021 so far, I think of critically-acclaimed albums like Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee, popular streaming shows like WandaVision, and meticulously designed video games like Hitman 3. But the year has also brought its fair share of crap. Here’s a place to discuss that crap. What was the worst or most disappointing pop culture that you experienced in the first half of 2021? (Let’s restrict our attention to stuff that came out between January 1st and June 30th.)

Header image: The Promised Neverland Season 2 key art (Source: ComicBook.com)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...