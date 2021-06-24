30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 24: Favorite Ensemble Cast

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

Webster’s Dictionary defines an ensemble as…

Ok fine, maybe this one doesn’t need much of a setup. Finding a group of accomplished actors who can bounce off each other with great chemistry is a solid formula. There are plenty of examples of ensemble casts in film, from various murder mysteries like Clue and Knives Out to the more recent MCU superhero team-ups. For my favorite, I’m going to go all the way back to 1992’s Sneakers, a thriller about a motley crew of tech nerds who stumble into an international plot involving a powerful (for its time) device. The team is stacked with well-known actors: Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier, River Phoenix, Dan Akroyd, Mary McDonnell, and David Strathairn. Oh, and did I mention that the team’s nemesis is played by Sir Ben Kingsley? They even threw in small roles by folks like Donal Logue and Stephen Tobolowky just for good measure. There’s one more big cameo that I won’t spoil for anyone interested in catching this film, which holds up as a fun caper almost thirty years later.

Prompt: What’s your favorite ensemble cast in a film?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...