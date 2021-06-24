RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Episodes 1 & 2 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6!

This season, thirteen previous contestants compete to be the next queen inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

In these first two episodes, the queens first showcase their talents in an All-Star Talent Show. Then, their design skills will be tested as they walk the runway in the Blue Ball.

Which All Stars will be the first to sashay away? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy the premiere!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...