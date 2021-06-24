Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What are the winners and loses of 2021 so far as we wrap up the first half of the year?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 24TH, 2021:

An Unquiet Grave (Shudder)Clarice Season One Finale (CBS)

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock)

Fear Of A Black Quarterback (Vice)

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix)

Good Girls Season Premiere (NBC)

Innocent (Sundance Now)

Jiva! (Netflix)

LFG (HBO Max) –

Making It Season Premiere (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season Six Premiere (Paramount+)

Sisters On Track (Netflix)

The Good Fight Season Five Premiere (Paramount+)

The Naked Director (Netflix)

The Stranger She Brought Home (LMN)

United States Of Al Season One Finale (CBS)

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (ABC)

Yellowstone Super Volcano: The Next Pompeii (Discovery+)



FRIDAY, JUNE 25TH, 2021:

Bosch Season Seven Premiere (Amazon)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

End Of The Line: The Women Of Standing Rock (Vice)

48th Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

False Positive (Hulu)

Fathom (Apple TV+)

Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon)

Put A Ring On It (OWN)

Ray (Netflix)

September Mornings Series Premiere (Amazon)

Sex/Life Series Premiere (Netflix)

The A List Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Choe Show Series Premiere (FX)

The Ice Road (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society Series Premiere (Disney+)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

Wolfgang Series Premiere (Disney+)



SATURDAY, JUNE 26TH, 2021:

Doomsday Mom (Lifetime)

Sand Dollar Cove (Hallmark)

Stan Lee: Life, Death & Money (Reelz)

The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding (Food)

Wonder Boy (Netflix)



SUNDAY, JUNE 27TH, 2021:

A Discovery Of Witches Season Two Premiere (AMC)

A Whirlwind Wedding (UP tv)Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Grace Kelly (Reelz)

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Roger Moore (Reelz)

Biography: KISStory (A&E)

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (CNN)

Picture Perfect Lies (Lifetime)

Rebel Hearts (Discovery+)

2021 BET Awards (BET)



MONDAY, JUNE 28TH, 2021:

Below Deck Mediterranean Season Six Premiere (Bravo)

Relentless (Discovery+)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Netflix)

So Freakin’ Cheap Series Premiere (TLC)



TUESDAY, JUNE 29TH, 2021:

America’s Top Dog Season Premiere (A&E)

Good Bones Season Premiere (HGTV)

StarBeam (Netflix)

The Legend Of The Underground (HBO)

Vicious Fun (Shudder)



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30TH, 2021:

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix)

Nature: The Bat Man Of Mexico (PBS)

Somos (Netflix)

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork (Netflix)

