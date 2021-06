Under the sea,

Darling its gayer

every dayer

take it from me!

What have they got?

A big clambake!

We got some hot Italian takes!

If you have watched it,

now time to blog it!

Under the Sea!

WARNING: AVAST! There by spoilers here, mateys. Ye be warned.

This is a place to speak freely about the movie. Go forth.

