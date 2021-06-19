Svengoolie Discussion Thread 6/19/2021: Curse of the Undead

Last aired on Sven in 2017, it’s time for cowboy vampires! From the MeTV website (WARNING: contains a spoiler)…

“B-grade western with a twist: mysterious gunslinger-for-hire Drake Robey is really a vampire, and it’s up to Preacher Dan to save the town and girlfriend Dolores Carter. “

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. Tubi has the movie for free with ads. And, as always, if you get creative with Google who know what you’ll find? I suggest filtering for video results, and then adding the filter for “long” (20+ minutes) videos.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

And, in honor of last week’s movie… IT’S EEE-OOO TIME!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...