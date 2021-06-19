RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under!

This week, the final four queens write and perform a new version of RuPaul’s song “I’m a Winner, Baby,” and at the end of the day, one will be crowned Drag Under’s First Drag Superstar. Olivia Newton-John makes a guest appearance.

Who will win the crown? Will it be Art Simone, Karen From Finance, Kita Mean, or Scarlet Adams? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details (results, etc) are advised to be placed in spoiler tags. Please keep direct discussion of the winner in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s finale!

