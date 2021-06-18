Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 5

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 3 Results

Spoiler 54.55% FTL Rockmen (Battle) 54.55% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Farewell 50.00% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Vector to the Heavens 45.45% Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth Lullaby sent to the devil 40.91% Pokémon Black and White 2 Marine Tube 36.36% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Overworld 36.36% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Grasslands All the Way 31.82% FTL Mantis (Battle) 31.82% Rome: Total War Divinitus 31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Serah’s Theme [Memory] [Masashi Hamauzu] 31.82% Sonic Generations Chemical Plant Modern 27.27% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Crystal Cave 27.27% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Melody Town 27.27% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend SPiCa [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Toku-P] 27.27% Pokémon Black and White Route 6 (Winter) 27.27% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Hot Wings 22.73% A Boy and His Blob Shaded Plains 22.73% World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Stranglethorn Vale 18.18% DJ Hero 2 Love Lockdown vs The Day That Never Comes – Kanye West vs Metallica 18.18% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Final Battle EX 18.18% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Academia 18.18% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Green Greens 13.64% Demon’s Souls Fool’s Idol 9.09% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Unforgettable Memories / Randall’s Grave Our first “expected” champion of the tournament: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword gets on the board with “Fi’s Farewell”, although it must share with indie classic FTL. Overall a weaker group, with only 4 songs likely to make the playoffs. But that’s good news for all the dark horses that have placed early on. Honestly these results are pretty exciting; no massive Portal song towering over the proceedings. Now let me take a big sip of coffee as I look at today’s group… [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Sunday June 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 4 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 5 is open until Sunday June 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

