Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 4

Group 2 Results

Spoiler 60.87% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Claw Theme (Vega) 56.52% Journey Threshold 56.52% Katamari Forever Scorching Savanna High School Performance 52.17% Sonic Generations White Space Medley 52.17% Brandish: The Dark Revenant Ninja-Master 43.48% Max & the Magic Marker Yarrgh 43.48% Ciel Nosurge Ritual Prayer Dedicated to the Succession Ceremony 43.48% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Beautiful Morning 34.78% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Childish Killer 34.78% Shadows of the Damned Til Death Do Us Part 34.78% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light The Legendary Whale 34.78% DJ Hero 2 Just Dance vs Ghosts N Stuff – Lady Gaga Feat. Colby O’Donis vs Deadmau5 30.43% Lord of Vermillion II Eternal Garden 30.43% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle N.M.H. The Outer Rim Remix 30.43% Dragon Age: Origins Leliana’s Song 26.09% DJ Hero 2 Love Is Gone (Fred Rister & Joachim Garraud Radio Edit) vs Black & Gold – David Guetta vs Sam Sparro 26.09% Shadows of the Damned Different Perspective 26.09% Trails of Azure Strange Feel 26.09% Sonic Generations Vs. Perfect Chaos (Open Your Heart) 21.74% Dear Esther Dear Esther 17.39% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Man’s Stubborn Love 17.39% Telltale’s The Walking Dead alive inside 17.39% Mass Effect 3 Liara’s Theme 17.39% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Muzzled! And our second champion comes from Street Fighter X Mega Man, a fan game that got promoted to official release by Capcom. A perfectly eclectic start to the proceedings, although further down the “probably safe” list we have some more common favorites like Katamari and Sonic. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Friday June 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 4 is open until Friday June 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

