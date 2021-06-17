WW 155: Werewolf Con – Day 3

Werewolf Con was forced to step up its security measures following the series of incidents at the convention, and it seemed to be effective. The night was quiet, and no sign of the previous troublemakers was seen.

Kitty Witless walked the convention convention hall alone, feeling extremely sure she did non sense any non-Werewolf threats in the vicinity. “Yep, everything seems totally safe tonight.”

Suddenly there was a loud growl, and Kitty Witless turned around to see a Masked Werewolf standing behind her.

“Oh hey – nice costume” she said, to what she presumed was a friendly, fellow attendee. “I’m Kitty Witless.” The Wolf gave the sternest of looks back.

“Kitty Witless… I don’t think we should be trusting a Kitty in a place for Wolves. And I’ve decided to take Con Security into my own hands. He then pounced, ending Kitty’s life with a single bite of her head.

Emm / Kitty Witless is dead. They were VANILLA TOWN.

Factions 10 Werewolves (Town Players) 1 DETECTIVE

1 JAILKEEPER

1 VIGILANTE

12 8 VANILLA PLAYERS 4 Cosplayers (Scum Players) 1 Werewolf Hunter (Serial Killer) [collapse]

Players Coach Mustard / Bigby Wolf Sister Jude / Gmork (Vanilla Town) Liz 156 / Goat (Vanilla Town) Nate the Lesser / Anton from New Zealand Lindsay / Brad from Big Brad Wolf Real Estate Thoughts / Stile Stilinski Emmelemm / Kitty Witless (Vanilla Town) Josephus / Billions Malthusc / Kool-Aid Man April / Ordinary Fan, not the Star of the New Werewolf Movie (Vanilla Town) Mr. Plow / Bad Wolf Side Character / Great Red Siberian (Photographer – Town Investigator) Narrowstrife / Worf, son of Mogh Jake / Lup InnDeeed / Weird Al Mrs Queequeg / Whywolf Louie / Kaupe Warrior / Virgil Wrestling Superstar Wasp / Wolfram Beta (E-Girl Streamer) Spooky / Gregg Backups Mac Marlowe Goat Hoho [collapse]

Rules All typical werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill (attempting to catch scum suspects), a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game-Day Roleplaying not required but certainly encouraged. Ties result in RNG among tied players [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Werewolf Con! You’ll see on your Con Pass that you have VANILLA TOWN convention access. This means you’re just another werewolf trying to enjoy the Con experience. Your only ability is your power to cast a vote every day. But I hope you’re able to make the most of your time at Werewolf Con – attend panels, buy merch, and make wolf friends! [collapse]

Twilight will be on Friday, June 18 at 3PM EST.

