Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 3

Spoiler 60.00% Flower Purification of the City 56.00% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Dark Impetus 52.00% Star Ocean: The Last Hope The Incarnation of Devil [Next-Gen Remix] 48.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Super Copy Boss 48.00% To the Moon To the Moon – Piano (Ending Version) 44.00% Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Night 44.00% Brandish: The Dark Revenant The Result 44.00% Lucidity A Drama In The Air 40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 6 – Future 40.00% Analogue: A Hate Story Hyun-ae (Innocence) 40.00% Bayonetta You May Call Me Father 40.00% MadWorld deathwatch [Doujah Raze] 40.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Feather Fiend 36.00% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP The Ballad of the Space Babies 36.00% Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Echoes of the Roman Ruins 36.00% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Confession 36.00% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep The Silent Forest 32.00% Bar Oasis Before Dawn 28.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Pumpkin Park 28.00% Mighty Milky Way Tutorial 24.00% Rayman Origins Swimming Against the Stream 16.00% Trails from Zero Tomorrow is Another Day 16.00% Mario Kart 7 Title 12.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Grief / Tragedy Strikes Our first group is in the books! Experimental game Flower takes first. In retrospect, it’s kinda weird (in a good way) how a small indie studio became a big-time Sony developer for a minute. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday June 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 4 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 3 is open until Thursday June 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

