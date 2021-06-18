Job Rants Thread – 6/18/2021 – Working From Home LXVII: Expense Report

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

How are you all doing; good? I hope so. The world is slowly but surely getting back to itself: cases are down, masks are coming off, and businesses have had just about enough of this WFH nonsense, thank you very much. The world turns, and we turn with it…

They’re sending us back into the office due to internet costs.

I’m not even kidding. That’s the big reason we’re still being forced to go back into the office despite not changing our SOP; it was getting too much to comp. us for per month, That, and it’s also a lot easier to keep an eye on those less-productive employees that, apparently, are just getting too gosh-darn distracted, being at home. (That IS an issue, and I’ve been just as guilty of it, but in this case, it’s very specific) So, that’s fun.

No, no it’s not fun at all, actually, but I’m running low on my reservoir of clever wordplay. We’re being forced back into our office for a petty, petty reason. and just want more than anything to grab a frosted cinnamon bun and a coffee and power through the remainder of this damn week.

So, how are you all doing?

As ever have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Stay off of the internet on company time; it comes back to bite you, in the end.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...