The Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern 10th Anniversary Thread

You didn’t forget about this little movie a decade ago, did you?

So bloated with plot contrivances and half-assed CGI, it became a box office bomb for Warner Bros. Director Martin Campbell would never again attempt something with this high of a budget, screenwriter Greg Berlanti would move onto greener (ha!) pastures with his CW shows, and Ryan Reynolds’ career would only truly recover after he relentlessly mocked his own previous superhero movie in Deadpool three years later.

But hey, at least we got some cute chemistry from Reynolds and Blake Lively, am i right, folks?

Have a great (green) day everybody! UwU

