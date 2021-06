Today we’re going to be playing a game I’ve creatively named “Made-Up Movies”. The idea of the game is simple. One person posts the title of a made-up movie. Other posters reply with a brief description or plot synopsis of the movie. Other posters are then welcome to post additional details about the movie if they want to. We’ll see what kind of movies we can turn out. Have fun, everyone!

