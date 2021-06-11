Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 11

Here are today’s contestants:

Katie, a graphic designer, collaborated on a painting with a sea lion;

Mike, a copywriter, traveled the country by train; and

Ankit, a product manager, took a camelback tour but recommends horses. Ankit is a one-day champ with winnings of $13,600.

Mike dropped into second place with a miss on DD2, but recovered and showed the way narrowly into FJ with $12,800 vs. $11,200 for Katie and $1,800 for Ankit.

DD1 – $1,000 – VOLCANO CITY, USA – This “gem” is an extinct volcanic cone with a summit that overlooks Honolulu (Mike broke a tie for first with Katie by winning $3,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – 1930s LITERATURE – After a plane crash in the Himalayas, 4 people end up in Shangri-La in this 1933 novel (Mike lost $5,000 from his score of $8,600 vs. $4,000 for Katie.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SKILLFUL WORDS & PHRASES – From the French for “right”, you’re skillful in mind or body if you’re deemed it (Ankit lost $5,000 from his third-place score of $5,600.)

FJ – GEOGRAPHY WORDS – From the Latin for “key”, this word for a type of isolated country applies to Vatican City, which has keys on its flag

For the second straight game, only Ankit was correct on FJ. Katie dropped $3,201 and took the win when Mike lost $10,000. Katie’s victory was good for $7,999.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the bull from the story for children who likes to smell flowers is Ferdinand.

Sports success: Jeopardy! contestants have caught some flak for lacking sports knowledge, but today a category about baseball was the first one completed in the game, and all the clues were solved correctly, as were later clues about baseball and golf.

Up next to host: Savannah Guthrie.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Diamond Head? DD2 – What is “Lost Horizon”? DD3 – What is adroit? FJ – What is enclave?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...