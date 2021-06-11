WW 155: Werewolf Con – Sign Ups

In the Howling Convention Center, lycanthropes from across the globe have gathered for the WORLD WEREWOLF CONVENTION, the largest gathering of werewolf kind. As a werewolf yourself, you enter the convention center eager to get meet fellow moon lovers, get your picture taken with celebrity wolves, and attend panels discussing the day to day struggles of your special condition.

Unfortunately, you know you can’t entirely trust the attendants of WW Con. Lurking among the attendants are the COSPLAYERS. These sheeps in wolf’s clothing are looking to sneakily fit in the crowd – but to do so, they need authentic Werewolf fur. If they catch you at night, you’ll have to leave the convention in shame once they’ve clipped your fur clean off to use for their own purposes. Hopefully WW Con Security and your fellow attendees can take care of the Cosplayers before they ruin the convention.

But their might be an even more nefarious threat lurking in the shadows. A renowned Werewolf Hunter, who had shrewdly identified Werewolf Con as the perfect occasion to catch their favorite prey.

Factions:

15 Werewolves (Town Players)

1 DETECTIVE

1 JAILKEEPER

1 VIGILANTE

12 VANILLA PLAYERS

4 Cosplayers (Scum Players)

1 Werewolf Hunter (Serial Killer)

Players Coach Mustard Sister Jude Liz 156 Nate the Lesser Lindsay Thoughts Emmelemm Backups Mac Spooky Marlowe Goat [collapse]

The goal of this game is to just do a very straight forward game of Werewolf with really no complicating mechanics. Which should make it newbie friendly if there are any newbies around, but anyone is welcome to play. That being said, all basic Werewolf rules apply, and I hope people have fun with this.

