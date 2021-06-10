Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Waxed ‘N Vacced

AEW:

-Lio Rush retiring through health concerns following joker spot at Double Or Nothing

-Andrade shows up, as does Mark Henry

-B/R Live being discontinued, merging into Bleacher Report App starting June 30th

-Jericho Cruise floating out again in october, which means were getting sea bound Dynamite I guess

WWE:

-Poppy released new music for NXT, hugged Dexter Lumis

-Million Dollar Championship returning kinda

-Total Bella’s over through concerns of a 1 year old child and Daniel Bryan it seems

-WWE Abandons ‘The Collective’ Trademark Following Denied Application

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:

-NWA all woman PPV produced by Mickie James set for 28th august. 75th year anniversary set for the 29th

-Kylie Rae signed with NWA made debut at last PPV

-Matt Cardonia, the former Zack Ryder, punks out GCW audince by acting like Moxely and attacking Nick Gage at GCW’s Zombie Walk

-GCW getting sued for 💲500.000 by IWTV/IndependentWrestling.TV for breach of contract for no longer broadcasting on their services.

