Weekly Music Format Wars, I Can’t Take It Anymore!

(This is your Weekly Music Thread for Thursday June 10, 2021)

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Listening Formats.

Vinyl, cassette, CD / WAV, FLAC, MP3 / Reel-to-reel, 8-track / MiniDisc, shellac – which do you prefer? Do you eschew physical media and old fashioned audio files all together for streaming instead? Or do you not care what the format is, as long as you can listen to some killer tunes? Feel free to let us know down below!

Also, highly recommend this video. I realize it’s almost 40 minutes long, but it’s interesting to think that the “album” as we know it could have ended up evolving very differently had the “LP vs 45” format war turned out a bit differently.

BONUS PROMPT courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Testicles of Doom: Which albums have you owned (or do you currently own) in multiple formats?

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...