Ice Cream Man Night Thread

Happy Wednesday evening everyone!

Summer is around the corner and I have been recently making a run through Ice Cream Man from Image Comics. Im currently on Volume Four. If you are a fan of horror anthologies this comic book is right up your alley. Rick ranks up there with The Cryptkeeper and Rod Serling. These stories put your life in perspective. Some have happy endings, while others don’t. Issue Six is my favorite issue by far. Check your local library, Hoopla, or your comic shop for Ice Cream Man.

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...