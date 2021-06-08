Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Ocean Vuong (he/him), a writer.

In the news

Biden Administration Won’t Say Whether It Will Sue States Passing Anti-Trans Sports Bans

Ohio Republicans Keep Pushing One of the Nation’s Worst Anti-Trans Sports Bans

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez Just Became Texas’ First Black, Gay Lawmaker Ever Elected to Office

The project of the day is actually not a single project. Its the Indie bundle for Palestinian Aid

No topic today.

