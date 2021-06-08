Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 8

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Tim, a storytelling coach, was stung by a scorpion but didn’t die;

Molly, a historic interpreter, played 30 roles with a virtual acting group; and

Verlinda, a human resources consultant, camped out for all three Twilight films. Verlinda is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,500.

Tim had a chance to nail down a runaway late in DJ but could not solve the last couple of clues, so the game remained alive into FJ with Tim at $17,200 vs. $9,000 for Molly and $4,500 for Verlinda.

DD1 – $800 – FASHIONABLY – I say, old chap! Wide neckties include the cravat & this one suitable for wear at the British racecourse of the same name (Verlinda won $500 from her score of $3,400.)

DD2 – $800 – L-M-N – Hammurabi’s Code specified this as a payment of one piece of silver to a former wife by her husband (Tim won $4,800 from his total of $11,200 vs. $3,900 for Verlinda.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ANIMAL-NAMED ANIMALS – This largest pinniped gets its name from its size & its trunk-like snout (Verlinda won $1,000 from her third-place score of $3,100 vs. $14,800 for Tim.)

FJ – FOOD & DRINK PHRASES – A 1951 TIME article said, “Since the war,” this 2-word term for a period of time “has been written into union contracts”

Only Verlinda was correct on FJ. Tim dropped $2,800 to win with $14,400.

Wagering strategy: By wagering $7,000 on FJ, Molly chanced not being able to catch Tim even if she had been correct and he missed, since Tim only had to bet $801 to cover double of Molly’s score. However, as it played out, Tim aimed for an even $20,000 and wagered $2,800, so Molly could have won with a correct response.

Meanwhile, Verlinda was correct on both of her DDs but only wagered a total of $1,500 on them. With more aggressive betting on both, she easily would have been within one-half of the Tim’s score going into FJ and won the game with her single correct response.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is ascot? DD2 – What is alimony? DD3 – What is elephant seal? FJ – What is coffee break?

