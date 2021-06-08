The Mads Are Back Riff-Along Thread

In the not-too-distant future of 8 PM ET tonight, the Mad Scientists from Mystery Science Theater 3000, aka “The Mads,” aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, will mercilessly mock the Robert Loggia Red scare, 50%-stock-footage-by-volume snoozefest, The Lost Missile. Tickets are $10 plus some stupid fees and can be bought here:

Stick around after the movie for a live Q & A with MST and Rifftrax’s very own Bridget Nelson! Feel free to riff along, praise the almighty RADAR, and as always, watch out for snakes!

