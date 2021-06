Welcome to The Avocado, where everything’s made up and the upvotes don’t matter. Today we’re going to be playing Scenes from a Hat.

The rules of the game are simple. One person posts something they want the others to give examples of, something like, “Worst person to be your _____” or “Things you don’t want to hear when _________”. The other people post their responses in the replies. Let’s get the game going!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...