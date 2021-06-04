Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 4

Introducing today’s contestants:

Whitney, a content strategist, wore an Olympic gold medal;

Susie, a homemaker, showed “Casablanca” after winning a radio contest; and

Julia, an attorney, wore a necklace that goes back in her family. Julia is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,450.

Susie tried to move from last to first on DD3 but missed, so Julia maintained the lead going into FJ with $12,800 vs. $7,600 for Susie and $7,100 for Whitney.

DD1 – $1,000 – BEHIND THE SONG – In 1940 Woody Guthrie wrote this song because he was sick of hearing “God Bless America” (Susie won $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – CINEMATIC CITIES & TOWNS – When Nicole Kidman & Matthew Broderick move to this town in a 2004 remake, the neighborhood wives seem a tad robotic (John lost $2,000 from his score of $7,000 vs. $12,200 for Julia.)

DD3 – $1,200 – EARS TO YOU – The ear’s semicircular canals help maintain this, partly from the Latin for “balance” (Julia lost $2,000 from her total of $14,600 vs. $5,000 for John.)

FJ – 17th CENTURY WRITING – This 17th century work quotes the Book of Job, “Behold the giants groan under water, and they that dwell with them”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Julia dropped $3,000 to win with $9,800 for a two-day total of $26,250.

Overpriced clue of the day: $2,000 for knowing the 1946 movie with the town of Bedford Falls/Pottersville is “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “This Land is Your Land”? DD2 – What is Stepford? DD3 – What is equilibrium? FJ – What is “Leviathan”?

