Weekly Games Thread #2 is Bugged Out

Happy Thursday, Avocadoans! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite bugs in games.
Please also be aware that our writers have produced a wide array of great video game content this week! You can dig in using the following links:
- Late to the Party – Assassin’s Creed
- Franchise Festival Podcast S1E22 – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- New Game Releases 06/01/21 – 06/07/21
- Includes a historical overview of InFAMOUS 2 (2011), Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six (2001), Battletoads (1991), and Centipede (1981)
- One Giant Leap, 1992: Kirby’s Dream Land
If you’d like to make your mark on the site’s game coverage, please also consider nominating yourself to appear on the next Avocado GamesCast right here.