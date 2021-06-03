Creator Spotlight – Jeff Lemire

Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Jeff Lemire

Sweet Tooth will be debuting on Netflix this week. The Vertigo series was written and drawn by creator Jeff Lemire. We will be discussing Lemire’s career today.

What is your favorite comic series from Lemire?

What future releases are you excited for from him?

What series would you like to see make the leap from page to screen?

Share your recommendations from Mr. Lemire with the rest of us. We are always looking for something new to read.

I am currently reading Sherlock Frankenstein and the Legion of Evil as part of my Black Hammer binge.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

