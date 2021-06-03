Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 3

Today’s contestants are:

Julia, an attorney, whose cat was in a street gang;

Grace, a global health and environmental science graduate, is loosely related to Disney’s “Doc”; and

John, an English professor, plays piano thanks to “The Man from Snowy River”. John is a one-day champ with winnings of $19,700.

The door was open for John to make a run after Julia missed DD3, but instead Julia extended her advantage into FJ with $16,200 vs. $5,000 for John and $3,800 for Grace.

DD1 – $600 – 8-LETTER WORDS – One of three witches in “MacBeth” refers to it as a “charmed pot” (Grace won $400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – NOBEL PRIZE ODDITIES – 1948 had no Peace Prize winner; this man who was nominated that year was assassinated & Nobels are rarely given posthumously (John lost $2,000 from his score of $7,000 vs. $12,200 for Julia.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 20th CENTURY BOOKS & AUTHORS – Lucy in this Forster novel: “Charlotte, you mustn’t spoil me: of course, you must look over the Arno, too” (Julia lost $2,000 from her total of $14,600 vs. $5,000 for John.)

FJ – 17th CENTURY FRENCHMEN – Pope Urban VIII once said, “If there is a God,” this French minister “will have much to answer for. If not, he had a successful life”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Julia added just $250 to win with $16,450.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the novel featuring the character Chance the Gardener is “Being There”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is cauldron? DD2 – Who was Gandhi? DD3 – What is “A Room with a View”? FJ – Who was Richelieu?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...