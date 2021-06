On this date in 2011, X-Men First Class was released in theaters. James McAvoy (Professor Xavier) and Michael Fassbender ( Erik Lensherr) must lead the first team of X-Men against Kevin Bacon (Sebastian Shaw) and his Hellfire Club.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite movie in the X-Men Franchise OR tell us your favorite X-Men character in the comments section.

