Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 1

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Dominic, a teacher, was born on Veterans Day;

Robin, a hospitality executive, had an office on the side of a volcano; and

Kevin, an attorney, helped tenants avoid eviction. Kevin is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,201.

Robin led at every commercial break but missed both of her DD opportunities, so she carried a slim advantage into FJ with $8,600 vs. $6,300 for Kevin and $5,600 for Dominic.

DD1 – $400 – SCIENTISTS – I look at the world & I notice it’s turning — thanks to this man who studied at the University of Krakow in the 1490s (Robin lost $2,000 from her score of $4,400.)

DD2 – $1,600 – U.S. HISTORY – The Louisiana Purchase Exposition opened April 30, 1904 in this non-Louisiana city (Kevin won $1,500 from his total of $4,400 vs. $8,800 for Robin.)

DD3 – $2,000 – AUTHORS WHEN YOUNG – Born Chloe Wofford, she converted to Catholicism at age 12 & added the name Anthony to hers, from St. Anthony of Padua (With just one other top-row clue remaining, Robin lost $3,000 from her score of $11,600 vs. $6,300 for Kevin.)

FJ – AROUND THE WORLD – In the 1860s a zoologist proposed that this island was once part of a lost continent he dubbed Lemuria

Robin and Kevin were correct on FJ. Robin added $4,001 to win with $12,601.

Triple Stumper of the day: In QUOTATIONS, the players missed four out of five clues, including the “brief but powerful speech” that includes “government of the people, for the people, by the people”, the Gettysburg Address.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Copernicus? DD2 – What is St. Louis? DD3 – Who was Toni Morrison? FJ – What is Madagascar?

