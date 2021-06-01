Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Tres Dean (he/him), a writer

Nevada Passes Bills Overhauling HIV Criminalization Laws, Supporting LGBTQ+ Education

Half of Young People Say They Know Someone Who Is Transgender

This Important U.K. LGBTQ+ Government Panel Was Disbanded Over Transphobia

The project of the day is Depression Quest, a short text based adventure game by Zoe Quinn

Optional Topic: Pride Month has begun! How are you feeling about that?

