June TV Preview – Network & Cable (We Steal a Weird Amount of Game Shows From England)

The CW

Republic of Sarah

The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a massive vein of coltan – an incredibly valuable mineral used in tech – is discovered under the town. State-backed mining company Lydon Industries swoops in with plans to extract the mineral … plans that include wiping Greylock off the map. With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper vows to stop Lydon’s bulldozers. It won’t be easy. Leading Lydon’s efforts is Sarah’s estranged brother, Danny Cooper. After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, former state senator Ellen Cooper, Danny is eager to exact his revenge on a community he feels abandoned him. Sarah enlists her friends in the fight against Danny, but there seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise … Until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence. Citing various historical maps, she explains that the land on which Greylock sits was never properly claimed by the United States. If Sarah and her friends can convince the town to vote for independence, Greylock would gain international sovereignty and could protect its land for good. With the help of a group of supporters, Sarah and her friends win the vote. And after a federal judge agrees that Greylock isn’t – and never was – part of the United States, the town becomes a new nation. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.

Starring: Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Forrest Goodluck, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Izabella Alvarez, Landry Bender, Megan Follows, Nia Holloway

Premieres June 19th

ABC

The Celebrity Dating Game

The Celebrity Dating Game offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love. Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.

Starring: Zooey Deschanel, Michael Bolton

Premieres June 14th

When Nature Calls

When Nature Calls is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series which looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the show will surprise and delight viewers with what comes out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more within captivating, beautiful footage from all over the world. This new perspective on absurd animal antics is easy on the eyes and hilarious to the ears.

Premieres June 17th

NBC

Capital One College Bowl

NBC reignites some of the nation’s greatest college and university rivalries in the ultimate battle of brains. The series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. Participating schools include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

Starring: Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning

Premieres June 22nd

AMC

Kevin Can F**k Himself

The series follows the story of Allison McRoberts, a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to – and revolts against – the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

Starring: Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Brian Howe, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee

Quick Thoughts: When I first heard about this show, I kind of thought it would be like that season of ‘Til Death where the son in law realizes he’s on a sitcom and starts to freak out about how his wife keeps getting recast. This seems even weirder than that and I’m here for it.

Also the trailer has done a great job of making me want to kill that guy.

Premieres Jun 13th

FX

The Choe Show

In The Choe Show, world-renowned artist David Choe turns his eccentric, compassionate and disruptive worldview into a lens for an audience to experience a kind of radical empathy for others. From the walls of his childhood home, Choe takes his guests on a journey where he is both a motivational interviewer and compassionate listener. While using the acts of art and play, both Choe and his guests depart on a journey of shared emotional experience. It is through their bonded and authentic connection that Choe is able to bring forth an of-the-moment honesty to the portraiture he’s creating.

Starring: David Choe

Premieres June 10th

PBS

Us

A couple embark on a long-planned grand tour of Europe, despite the wife’s wrenching proclamation that she wants to leave the marriage.

Starring: Tom Hollander, Saskia Reeves, Tom Taylor, Charlotte Spencer, Gina Bramhill, Iain De Caestecker, Sofie Gråbøl, Thaddea Graham

Premieres June 20th

TBS

The Cube

Based on the UK megahit and hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, this high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in ‘The Cube,’ an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.

Starring: Dwayne Wade

Premieres June 10th

E!

Reunion Road Trip

E! reunites some of the most celebrated TV casts as its new event series Reunion Road Trip. The four-part special event series catches up with the beloved cast members as they reconnect with old friends, reflect on their trailblazing shows that helped shape the television landscape, and share surprising revelations and behind-the-scenes scoop. With exclusive, candid conversations with the stars as viewers have never seen them before, each episode delves into their earliest days from auditions to first impressions, their continuing legacy and everything in between.

Starring: Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Sinbad, Kadeem Hardison, Darryl M. Bell, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, Rebecca Budig, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison, Jacob Young

Premieres June 28th

VH1

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly

The series explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes; revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy, and greed lead to tragedy. Cases featured this season include the murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright and the investigation of his shocking death; hip-hop artist on the rise Young Greatness, who was gunned down under mysterious circumstances in his hometown of New Orleans; a runway model found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool; and a popular Chicago radio personality targeted by someone nobody could expect.

Starring: Monica

Premieres June 7th

Showtime

The Kings

The Kings is a four-part series chronicling the fierce rivalry between world champions and future Hall of Famers known as the “Four Kings” – Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard. It chronicles the four fighters’ dramatic and divergent ascents to greatness and the legendary matches they produced.

Premieres June 6th

Epix

Domina

The epic, sweeping eight-part drama series takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history. Filmed in Rome, Domina follows the extraordinary rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla. The series will bring to life the exploits, affairs, and battles for political clout that surrounded this power couple who sat at the heart of the Roman Empire.

Starring: Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Tom Glynn-Carney, Claire Forlani, Christine Bottomley, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Ben Batt, Liam Cunningham, Isabella Rossellini, Nadia Parkes

Premieres June 6th

Starz

Blindspotting

Blindspotting picks up six months after the film and centers on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

Starring: Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Helen Hunt, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Earl Turner, Rafael Casal, Justin Chu Cary, April Absynth

Quick Thoughts: I loved the movie and Jasmine Cephas-Jones is an absolute star so this is the first real thing to make me absolutely furious that my cable provider dropped Starz for fucking Epix. Like The White Princess but with togas is fine but…I would rather have this please?

Premieres June 13th

