The Monday Politics Thread is Buy 2, Get 1 Free, in Memory of the Troops

Spain’s postal service released anti-racism skin-tone stamps. The white stamps were worth more.

Spain’s postal service attempted to take a stand against racism this week — by creating skin-tone stamps that were more valuable if they were lighter. The “Equality Stamps” feature four skin-tone stamps were released on Tuesday, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death. But the four stamps dropped in value the darker they become, with the whitest worth 1.60 euros ($1.95) and the darkest worth just 70 cent ($0.85). Correos, the state-owned postal company, said its pricing model was made to encourage people to use the darker stamps more. Insider

The Second Amendment is not about guns — it’s about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

In “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America,” Carol Anderson argues that the Second Amendment is not about guns — it’s about anti-Blackness. She says it “was designed and has consistently been constructed to keep African-Americans powerless and vulnerable.” CNN

Miami-Dade cops looking for gunmen, getaway vehicle after mass shooting at rap concert

Three gunmen in ski masks and hoodies ambushed a crowd leaving a rap album release concert at a club in Northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning, unleashing a barrage of gunfire that killed two and injured 20 others in what police said was the worst mass shooting in the county in recent memory. Three of those injured are in critical condition, according to police. Miami Herald

Texas Democrats exit House floor, blocking passage of voting bill before deadline

Democrats exited the House floor just before 11 p.m. Sunday, preventing a vote on a controversial voting bill just ahead of a midnight deadline. At 10:51 p.m., a quorum of Democrats were no longer on the House floor, prompting the House to adjourn until 10 a.m. Monday. The chamber had earlier been debating Senate Bill 7. A compromise version of the bill was passed early Sunday morning and passage in the House is the bill’s final step before heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. “We were determined to run out the clock,” State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, said in a statement. “It became obvious Republicans were going to cut off debate to ram through their vote suppression legislation. At that point, we had no choice but to take extraordinary measures to protect our constituents and their right to vote.” Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t rely on the decency of those around us. A willingness to blindly trust simply doesn’t compute. NBC News

Brazilians stage nationwide protests against President Bolsonaro’s COVID response

Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country on Saturday, carrying signs such as “Out with Bolsonaro” and “Impeachment now.” Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted during the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 460,000 Brazilians as the far-right leader played down its severity, dismissed mask wearing and cast doubt on the importance of vaccines. Organized by leftist political parties, unions and student associations, Saturday’s protests in the capital Brasilia and in Rio de Janeiro were peaceful, but in the northeastern city of Recife, police threw tear gas and shot rubber bullets. Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-running Israeli prime minister, could be ousted in days after rivals agree to work on unity government

Benjamin Netanyahu’s run as the longest-serving Israeli prime minister may be coming to an end. Naftali Bennett, leader of the small right-wing party Yamina, announced Sunday evening he is working toward a coalition agreement with Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist party Yesh Atid, to join a new government. It’s a seismic event in Israeli politics, and if the coalition is sworn in, it would bring an end to Netanyahu’s 12 years as prime minister. CNN

Riots in Lod, Israel, Reveal Tensions Between Jewish and Palestinian Residents

The city has drawn praise for the relatively peaceful coexistence between Jewish and Palestinian residents. The reality is far more complex. Teen Vogue

The Most Powerful Court in the U.S. is About to Decide the Fate of the Most Vulnerable Children

When child custody cases come before family courts, judges endeavor to base their rulings on the best interests of the child. Overall, the court is less interested in which parent might have the most right to the children than in how best to help the children thrive. The Supreme Court might now be walking a very similar line. It is on the verge of deciding a landmark case that could have a profound impact on the more than 400,000 vulnerable children who find themselves in the U.S. foster care system. Its ruling could also have major implications for LGBTQ rights, religious liberty and nondiscrimination laws across America. Time

White House cranks up the pressure as infrastructure talks drag on

The White House is injecting new urgency into Joe Biden’s protracted and so far inconclusive talks with Republicans on a bipartisan infrastructure package, as the President faces rising frustration within his own Democratic ranks. But the delicate 50-50 balance in the Senate represents an inbuilt vulnerability in Biden’s position, adding to uncertainty over whether Democrats can ram through a bigger, alternative plan if Republicans leave the table. CNN

More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation.



Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar.



More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday. CBS News

At least 88 politicians have been killed in Mexico since September

Some parts of the campaign trail in Mexico look like anywhere else — rallies, bumper stickers, candidates making lofty promises. Other parts — the threats, the assaults, the murders — are more unique.Political violence mars every election season here and the run up to the June 6 midterm elections has been no different. But this year has been particularly gruesome, even for a country more used to it than most.At least 88 politicians or candidates for office have been killed since last September, according to Mexican consulting firm Etellekt Consultores. They’re part of a group of at least 565 politicians or candidates that have been targeted by some sort of crime, according to the firm. Mexico’s government says this year’s midterm elections will be the largest ever. By the time the polls close on June 6, they might also be its deadliest. CNN

The Indian Removal Act Was Used by the U.S. Government to Commit Ethnic Cleansing

Ruth Hopkins, a Dakota/Lakota Sioux writer, biologist, attorney, and former tribal judge, on the legacy of the Indian Removal Act. Teen Vogue

Twitch Adds Transgender Tag After Years of Protests From Trans Community

After years of petitioning from trans gamers, Twitch will finally allow users to add a “transgender” tag to their videos. The live-streaming platform announced the news in a blog post, along with over 350 other new community-centered tags, such as “Black,” “veteran,” and “disabled.” them.

Senate Republicans Block A Plan For An Independent Commission On Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Bipartisan legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has failed in the Senate, as Republicans staged their first filibuster since President Biden took office to block the plan. The final vote Friday was 54-35, but Republicans withheld the votes necessary to bring the bill up for debate. Just six GOP senators joined with the Democrats, leaving the measure short of the 60 votes needed to proceed. NPR

