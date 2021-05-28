Werewolf 154: Back to the Future 2 – Signups

Here we go again! This was a fun setup the last time, so I’m running it again but expanding it for more players. The base setup is 11 town / 3 wolf, so we need at least 14, but I figure we’re shooting for 20-25 this time and I’ll balance the factions accordingly. If we get enough people I’ll also be trying out an idea that’s a cross between an SK and the Piggy from Jake’s game a while back, it could get weird.

Have you ever wanted to have a specific role? Because now you can, this is a Pick Your Power game. These are the available roles (only one of each pair can be in the game):

Night 3 Vigilante —or— Vengeful

1-Shot Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner

Cop —or— 1-Shot Redirector

1-Shot Commuter —or— 1-Shot Watcher

Doctor —or— Roleblocker

Universal Backup —or— Role Cop

Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor

Jailer —or— Tracker

As the game expands I’ll add more roles, which could include things like: Lovers, Gunsmith, Governor, Executioner, Bookie, Gladiator, or Restless Spirit. Who knows!

Once the game is full and I roll the alignments and everybody’s got their QTs, each player privately chooses a number that will determine which order they get to pick in the “role draft” (this will all be explained when it happens, don’t worry). If a player tries to pick a role that has already been taken by someone earlier in the draft, they end up Vanilla. Any role can be picked by Wolves or Town. The draft order will be public, and wolves can coordinate on the numbers they pick and the roles they try for.

In terms of scheduling, it’s a holiday weekend in the US so I’m sure people have stuff going on. The game proper likely won’t start until next week. If the game fills up I can get the role draft started this weekend, which mostly involves sending me number and role picks so it doesn’t take too much actual involvement. If you have any questions, let me know!

Notes:

I’ll use Slack for individual communication, if you’re not on there or would prefer a QT that’s fine. All group chats will be a QT (wolf chat / graveyard / etc).

If you want to play but are okay with being a backup if the game fills up just say so, I’ll put you down with a question mark.

I’ll be running my usual vote spreadsheet for the game.

I’m planning for all twilights to be at 2pm Central (days will be longer than 24 hours to start with, but we can probably pick up the pace as we go).

Players

Moonstermash April Tiff Owen Indy Cop Hayes Sic Lindsay Raven Marlowe Side Hoho?

Backups

Mac

Graveyard

If you’re a curious bystander who’s read down this far and is wondering what this is all about: Hello! Here’s a little intro to how the game generally works: https://the-avocado.org/2018/05/08/werewolf-a-primer/



This game in particular is a little odd, but feel free to join us anyway. Also, there’s a beginner game coming up pretty soon in the schedule, so that’d also be a good time to dip your toe in.

