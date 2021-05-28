The Toybox Reflects on Beanie Babies

Work has been keeping me busy and I have been slacking on the Toybox.

I stopped at McDonalds for the first time in a long time last week to grab a quick dinner for takeout and I stepped out of the way until my order was ready. I looked at a display and I saw that the Happy Meal toy for the week was mini Beanie Babies and that’s when inspiration struck.

We are opening up the Toybox to discuss Beanie Babies. I’m sure you had one growing up or you bought one as a gift for a friend or family member. I remember we tried to complete the set from McDonalds years ago. Next time Im home Ill look to see if I still have them. I remember my Mom bought me Fuzz Bear. I had it next to my computer at home and he was the inspiration for my first AIM Instant Messenger name.

Did you have any Beanie Babies growing up and if so, which one(s)?

Did you avoid the fad/trend or did you go overboard and buy as many as you could carry out of the store by the armload?

Do you still buy them? I saw a display of Beanie Babies at a local toy store and I bought a few for my nieces for their birthday and holidays to keep the tradition alive.

Another collector item fad that took a lot of people’s hard earned cash. We were supposed to be able to retire by selling our collection and making a mint on them. Hahaha…. it could still happen!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...