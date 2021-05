Time for a game we haven’t tried in a while. One person writes a sentence to begin a story, and then people add on to the story one sentence at a time.

The one sentence isn’t a hard limit, so two or three are fine, but try to be reasonable.

And try not to start too many top-level stories, to give people a chance to add on to existing stories.

Otherwise, just have fun with it!

