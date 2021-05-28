Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 28 – Tournament of Champions day ten

The 2021 Tournament of Champions concludes with these players:

Sam Kavanaugh, entering this second game of the two-day final with $38,000;

Jennifer Quail, who earned $14,500 yesterday; and

Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, who carries over $6,400 from game one.

Jennifer had a great chance to make a big move on DD2 with $10,400 to wager, but chose to bet $2,200 and was correct. Sam then found DD3 and regained the lead in the game, carrying the edge into FJ with $20,400 vs. $19,000 for Jennifer and $9,200 for Veronica.

DD1 – $600 – GEOGRAPHY – You can give us either the French or English name of this African country whose legislative capital is Yamoussoukro (Sam won $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – THE 18th CENTURY – The Rev. William Tennent, pastor of Freehold, N.J., helped launch this “Great” religious revival (Jennifer won $2,200 from her score of $10,400 vs. $6,600 for Sam.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – MATH CHAMPS – Also known as Leonardo of Pisa, he knew a lot of numbers, not just 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 (Sam won $7,800 on a true DD vs. $13,800 for Jennifer.)

FJ – EUROPEAN BORDERS – It’s still there, but none of the countries that bordered this country at the beginning of 1990 exist anymore

Only Jennifer was correct on FJ. With the match in hand, Sam bet only $12 and with a two-game total of $58,388, took the title and the $250K grand prize. Jennifer finished the two games at $42,000, good for $100,000, while Veronica’s match score of $15,600 earned her $50,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: In a category about famous Joans, no one knew the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee known for “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” is Joan Baez (Jennifer guessed Joan Jett).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Ivory Coast? DD2 – What is the Great Awakening? DD3 – Who was Fibonacci? FJ – What is Poland?

