RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Cast Reveal Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the cast reveal discussion thread for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6!

This season, thirteen previous contestants compete to be the next queen inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Who will rise like a phoenix? Let’s find out!

All Stars 6 premieres June 24th, 2021 on Paramount+ streaming service.

Check out the cast’s promo photos and Meet the Queens videos below. The header is from Entertainment Weekly/Paramount+ and cast photos are from TVLine/Paramount+.

A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11)

Eureka! (Season 9, 10)

Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2)

Jan (Season 12)

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)

Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2)

Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Scarlet Envy (Season 11)

Serena ChaCha (Season 5)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11)

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1)

And there is our cast! Who are you rooting for? Who are you most looking forward to see? Sound off in the comments below!

