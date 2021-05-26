Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 26 – Tournament of Champions day eight

The second round of the 2021 Tournament of Champions concludes with:

Nibir Sarma, who has been getting meal kits;

Jason Zuffranieri, who has been on cards, shirts and stickers; and

Jennifer Quail, who is going to Japan and Russia.

Jason had the lead when he found DD3 very late in DJ, missed while making a wager large enough to drop him into second behind Jennifer, and could not make up the deficit. Jennifer led into FJ with $15,000 vs. $13,400 for Jason and $2,800 for Nibir.

DD1 – $400 – YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE – Chapters in this work include “The Mock Turtle’s Story” and “The Lobster Quadrille” (Jennifer won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – U.K. PLACES – Doing something redundant is like “carrying coals” to this city, formerly a coal-mining center (Nibir, from third place, lost $3,000 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE ANCIENTS SPEAK – Augustus Caesar said he “found Rome a city of bricks and left it a city of” this, which was much nicer! (Jason lost $5,000 from his score of $16,800 vs. $14,200 for Jennifer.)

FJ – CLASSICAL COMPOSERS – Monsieur Crescendo & Signor Vaccarmini (“Mr. Racket”) were derisive nicknames for this composer whose last opera dates from 1829

Jennifer and Jason were correct on FJ. Jennifer added $14,999 to advance with $29,999.

Wagering strategy: When Jason found DD3, the only other clues remaining were in the top two rows. He should have strongly considered making the minimum wager with the expectation that he would be able to maintain a lead into FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the adjective with a silent “b” meaning mysterious and faint is subtle.

Next up: game one of the two-day final, with Jennifer taking on Veronica and Sam.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”? DD2 – What is Newcastle? DD3 – What is marble? FJ – Who was Rossini?

