AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 23

Sharn Under Attack

Dear Patience,

We have been duped! The Provost, the man who’s been paying us large sums of gold to gather various relics from all over Khorvaire, has turned out to be some kind of maniac bent on the destruction of Sharn. And my friends and I have been unwittingly helping him this whole time! Thankfully, Lhara, the master of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild, was taken in herself–she was just as distressed as I am about having been used for such nefarious purposes.

Here’s what has happened. My companions and I had gathered for lunch in a fairly up-scale Khorvairian/Xen’drik fusion restaurant in the Clifftop district, not far from the Guildhall. (Not really my usual style, but what else am I going to do with all this gold? Slimy bastard that he is, the Provost did pay well at least.) It was me, Scylla, Uda, and Cherri–or I should say Cherrazai now. Petie said she’d meet us at the Guildhall later. Anyway, we were enjoying our food and the view of Skyway from the balcony of the restaurant (Skyway is the wealthiest district of Sharn, and actually floats above the rest of the city–apparently its a manifest zone of Syrania), when we suddenly heard a crash of thunder and saw a pillar of light shoot into the air from Skyway. The clouds above started spiral into strange patters, and we watched as people started fleeing from Skyway, some in skycabs, others flying on their own power. We could see flashes of light, as if some of the fleeing people were casting spells at others. It looked like pure chaos! And that’s when a skycab crashed right into our Guildhall! Suddenly, an armored fire elemental came and a host of pixies came crashing over the balcony. The other patrons of the restaurant panicked and ran, but my friends and I stood up to defend the innocents.

Uda mostly kept the fire elemental’s attention on her, while the rest of us took cover from the pixie’s poisoned arrows and attacked the elemental from afar. The pixies were more of a nuisance than anything else, and after Scylla and I picked off a few with our magic, the rest decided to flee. As the last of the pixies flew off, Uda and Cherrazai destroyed the elemental and we started to make our way over to the burning Guildhall across the skybridge.

There was chaos all around out on the streets, people running in every direction. At the skybridge, we found a small group forming a barricade to defend themselves, and a thick magic fog obscuring a large portion of the bridge itself. The half-elf who seemed to be in charge of the barricade told us that the fog had been conjured by some Risian ice mephits, but there was some other creature hidden inside as well. Knowing we had to get to the Guildhall to help Lhara and Petie, I jumped on top of the barrier and dispelled part of the fog cloud, revealing a single surprised mephit. Cherrazai shot an arrow into the mephit and Uda followed up with a Fire Bolt that destroyed the thing.

Unfortunately, I had only been able to dispel part of the fog–much of the bridge was still obscured. We started to cautiously move closer. Scylla flew alongside the bridge, blasting into the fog at random. Eventually she came close to spook something because we heard something shriek, and an insectoid demon came bursting out of the fog towards us. It stopped short and cast a green cloud of thick, poisonous gas at us, then scampered back into the fog. As I stumbled forward out of the poison gas, I saw Uda charge into the fog after the creature. Scylla took another blind shot into the fog cloud and miraculously hit the thing, and must have hit it pretty hard judging be the sound. I dispelled another section of fog cloud, allowing the others to attack the insect thing and another mephit. The insect-demon ran back into the remaining fog cloud, but Scylla managed to blast the last mephit and thankfully the fog dispersed. Uda and Scylla brought down the demon, and pushed it off the bridge for good measure, and we rushed on towards the Guildhall.

We made it inside just in time to see a strange floating orb-like monstrosity with multiple eyestalks striking down Lhara as she tried to attack it. Scylla cast a spell to make Cherrazai invisible, then started blasting the creature from the doorway, taking cover around the walls between shots. Uda, of course, chraged in, and I followed to get close enough to the thing to use my own spells. Beams of energy shot out of some of the creatures eyestalks, hitting me and Uda. I could feel it trying to push me away, but I managed to hang onto something. Uda was pretty badly burned though. I focused on keeping her alive from there, while Scylla and Cherri continued to attack until the creature finally exploded.

Thankfully, Lhara was ok. We started to ask her what happened, but then we heard a booming voice that seemed to come from all of the birds in the city. It was the Provost he started to rant about how he had taken over Skyway and was threatening to drop Skyway on the rest of Sharn if he wasn’t given 1 million platinum. Lhara told us though, that she’d found his notebook–his plan wasn’t about money. The Provost had used the artifacts to build some kind of machine that would draw power from the planes–in 24 hours, the Provost would unstoppable and Sharn would fall no matter what. This had been his goal all along. In fact, we were lucky to even have 24 hours to stop him–Lhara had confronted him about the manifesto she’d found in his office and forced him to act before he was quite ready.

According to the Provost’s manifesto, he’d placed the 12 artifacts in pairs at various places around the city, as part of his machine. Lhara thought that if we could disable or interrupt some of them, it would weaken the Provost, but we didn’t have much time. We would have to take out as many as we could, then get up to Skyway, find the Provost, and take him down before he can move beyond Sharn and onto the rest of the world. I just hope that we have time to sleep before then–I am feeling pretty exhausted already…

I wish we had pushed harder to know what the Provost was planning from the beginning. But all we can do now is try to set things right.

Your brother,

Sly

