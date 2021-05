Usually I post the original video but this has a better thumbnail.

It is also Towel Day. A day when we proclaim what hoopy froods we are to the world at large by knowing where our towel is. http://www.towelday.org/

But I was talking about a birthday. Today is Ian McKellen’s 82nd Birthday! You go Gandalf! Also it’s the birthday of some guy named daveshayne.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...