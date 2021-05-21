30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 21: Your Color Palette

Color is an amazing thing! One of my favorite things years ago was when I would go to the home improvement stores with my kids, they’d be drawn to the paint chips section and would pick out colors that they would want to redo the house in.

Now, we often didn’t actually let them do this, but it was a process to get them to look and think of color, people, mood, and so forth. Today, we want to know your favorite paint chip/palette when it comes to what you think signifies you and your overall atmosphere. Is it a soft palette? Vibrant? Pastels? Or is there one color that defines you?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...