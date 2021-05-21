All Things Cricket: May 21st

- It. Never. Stops. Raining. (See above). Apparently, a tropical system originating in the Houston area and extending all the way to Bristol is wiping out all hope of cricket being played in both places, because even my youth cricket sessions are getting rained out. Bah.
- The BCCI is trying hard to get the ECB to postpone the India Test matches so they can get the IPL in later this year. The obvious solution echoing around Twitter is to play the remainder of the IPL in England, so that the Indian players will all be there anyway and can knock off two birds. Everyone either hates or loves that solution, and it probably won’t happen.
- The Men’s and Women’s Ashes fixtures were released. The first Men’s Ashes match will be at the Gabba starting December 8th. The Women’s Ashes only Test match will start on January 27th at Manuka Oval.
- There was another announcement of an upcoming Women’s Test match! Yay! India will play a pink ball Test match vs. Australia at the WACA starting September 30th.
- The PSL will resume in the UAE on June 1st, with the finals taking place June 20th.
- Anything else? Besides more rain?