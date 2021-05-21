Friday New Music 5/21

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music! There’s some good stuff it looks in here. New album from CHAI which I’m sure will be a fun listen, new Mannequin Pussy EP that I can already confirm is a very good listen. A new album by Fiddlehead that sounds good from the single I’ve heard, and a new Lambchop album. Also, hey why not there’s this new Olivia Rodrigo album.

Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Come talk about what’s good, what isn’t, what you’re excited for, what’s missing we should know and anything you want. Enjoy!:

— 22 for Silicone Alone – Only Dark Matters

— 299 – The 299 Game

— ABKEHR – In Blut

— Abraham Fogg – Metamorphosis EP

— Ace Hashimoto – Play.Make.Believe.

— Adam Sanders – What If I’m Right

— Alan Doyle – Back To The Harbour EP

— Albert Eno – Dark ‘n’ Stormy

— Alex Cuba – Mendó

— Alexander Ludwig – Alexander Ludwig EP

— Allison Russell (of Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters) – Outside Child

— The Amorphous Androgynous & Peter Hammill – We Persuade Ourselves We Are Immortal

— An Autumn For Crippled Children – As The Morning Dawns We Close Our Eyes

— Anabel Englund – Messing With Magic (Deluxe Edition)

— Anchorsong – Mirage

— André Uhl – I Want to Be Clear in Your Sight EP

— Animal Years – This Is Part Two of An Album Called Animal Years EP

— Ariel Bart – In Between

— Arovane – Atol Scrap

— Audrey Nuna – a liquid breakfast

— August Burns Red – Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition

— Beach Tiger – Yenta

— Betty Bass – Grown

— Betty Moon – Cosmicoma

— Biig Piig – The Sky Is Bleeding EP

— Billie Marten – Flora Fauna

— Blake Shelton – Body Language

— Blessings – Biskopskniven

— BLK JKS – Abantu / Before Humans

— Bob Malone – Good People

— Brian Bromberg – A Little Driving Music

— BSÍ – Sometimes depressed… but always antifascist

— Bùmarang – Echo Land

— Cave States – Julie Says EP

— CHAI – Wink

— Charles – Let’s Start A Family Tonight

— Charming Liars – Sequence 1: Noise Maker EP

— Charlatan – The Glass Borders

— Chrissie Hynde (of The Pretenders) – Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan

— Claire George – The Land Beyond The Light

— Cloves – Nightmare on Elmfield

— Colleen – The Tunnel and the Clearing

— Conquerors – Stormbringer

— Conquerors – Dawn of War (Reissue)

— Cory Hanson (of Wand) – Pale Horse Rider (Physical Release)

— Course – A Late Hour

— Cradle Of Haze – Zehntausend Seelen

— Dayglow – Harmony House

— Destroyed In Seconds – Divide and Devour

— The Devil Wears Prada – ZII EP

— Digital Negative – Digital Negative EP

— Disturbios – Disturbios

— Dive Index – Refolded: Waving At Airplanes Remixes

— Doug Carn – Revelation (Reissue)

— Ducks Ltd. – Get Bleak EP

— Earth Girl Helen Brown Center for Planetary Intelligence Band – Earth EP

— Edmar Castañeda – Family

— Elkka – Euphoric Melodies EP

— End You – Aimless Dread

— Erika de Casier – Sensational (Digital Release)

— FACS – Present Tense

— Fancey (Todd Fancey of The New Pornographers) – Someone

— Fiddlehead – Between The Richness

— Finnish Nobody – Eternal Infernal

— Fly Pan Am – Frontera

— Gary LeVox – One On One EP

— Gary Numan – Intruder

— Gavin Preller – There Is Wonder

— Georgia Anne Muldrow – VWETO III

— Ghoulies – Reporgram EP

— Grace Aimi – Picnic EP

— Gridfailure Featuring Mac Gollehon – Dismemberment Cabaret

— Gruff Rhys (of Super Furry Animals) – Seeking New Gods

— HAERTS – Dream Nation

— Hanging Garden – Skeleton Lake

— Hannes – When the city sleeps EP

— Herman Frank – Two For a Lie

— Hippie Death Cult – Circle of Days

— Holiday Ghosts – North Street Air

— Hundred Headless Horsemen – Apokalepsia

— Icewear Vezzo – Rich Off Pints

— Illusory – Crimson Wreath

— Imogen Clark – Bastards EP

— Impure Wilhelmina – Antidote

— I Was the Lion & Peter Groenwald – Come to Life EP

— Il Est Vilaine – Les Mystères de Lorient

— IO – Fire

— The Jailbirds – Jungle EP

— James Francies – Purest Form

— JD McPherson – I’m Still Here

— Jim McCulloch – When I Mean What I Say

— John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

— Johnny Lloyd & Nathan Coen – Rare Beasts (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— John Orpheus – Saga Boy

— Jon Allen – … Meanwhile

— Joviale – Hurricane Belle EP

— Kaktus Einarsson (of Fufuanu) – Kick the Ladder

— KHIRKI – Κτηνωδία

— Kitt Wakeley – Symphony of Sinners and Saints

— Lakely – Cold War

— Lambchop – Showtunes

— Late Aster – True & Toxic EP

— Lily Konigsberg (of Palberta) – The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now

— LINDEMANN (Till Lindemann of Rammstein) – Live in Moscow

— Little Arrow – Music, Masks & Poems (10 Year Anniversary)

— Livingmore – Take Me

— Lord Huron – Long Lost

— Lula Wiles – Shame and Sedition

— Lydia Ainsworth – Sparkles & Debris

— Mach-Hommy – Pray For Haiti

— Maisie Peters – Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)

— Mannequin Pussy – Perfect EP

— Mara Connor – Decades EP

— Marinero – Hella Love

— Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

— Mat Kearney – January Flower

— The Mavericks – En Español Edicion Deluxe

— Michael Brinkworth – Wasted Wonder

— Mischa Blanos – City Jungle

— The Mistons – World of Convenience

— Mdou Moctar (of Tuareg) – Afrique Victime

— Monster Magnet – A Better Dystopia

— Morbid Breath – In the Hand of the Reaper

— Mothman and The Thunderbirds – Into the Hollow

— My Bloody Valentine – ep’s 1988-1991 and rare (Reissue)

— My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything (Reissue)

— My Bloody Valentine – Loveless (Reissue)

— My Bloody Valentine – m b v (Reissue)

— Nadja – Luminous Rot

— Nahaya –Vital Alchemy

— Nerve – Tall Poppy Season EP

— Nicholas Britell – Cruella (Original Motion Picture Score)

— Nicholas Krgovich – This Spring

— Nick Jaina – Credo

— NIDEN DIV. 187 – Impergium / Towards Judgement

— Nightjacket – Following the Curves EP

— Nils Frahm – Graz (Physical Release)

— No Kill – Gold Chorus

— Nobody – Eternal Infernal

— Noomi – Life Aqua EP

— Northlane – 2D EP

— Nuclear Winter – Greystone

— Odeum Deus – Brutal Slaughter

— Oliver Wood (of The Wood Brothers) – Always Smilin’

— Olivia Rodrigo – TBA

— Only Sun – Tangled Mind

— PACKS – take the cake

— The Palace Guard – All Night Long: An Anthology, 1965-1966

— Para One – SPECTRE: Machines of Loving Grace

— Patrick Droney – State Of The Heart

— Patrick Paige II (of The Internet) – If I Fail Are We Still Cool?

— Paula Cole – American Quilt

— Paul Handyside – Loveless Town

— Penfriend – Exotic Mountains

— Pickle Darling – Cosmonaut

— P!NK – All I Know So Far Setlist

— Pink Chameleons – Peace and Love

— Pixel Grip – Arena

— Porlolo – No Praise, No Blame

— Pop Evil – Versatile

— Rachel Eckroth – Rachel Eckroth EP

— Reigning Sound – A Little More Time with Reigning Sound

— RES – Strife of Performance

— The Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause of It All

— Revisionist – The Emptiness of Gravity EP

— Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son

— Robots Of The Ancient World – Mystic Goddess

— Rockabye Baby! – Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’

— Roddy Woomble – Lo! Soul

— Salem Ilese – (L)only Child EP

— San Holo – bb u ok?

— Sara Bareilles – Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

— Scattered Ashes – Parallel Lines EP

— Sinéad Harnett – Ready Is Always Too Late

— Sister John – I Am Day By Day

— Skeletal Remains – Beyond the Flesh (Reissue)

— Skeletal Remains – Condemed to Misery (Reissue)

— Skeletal Remains – Desolate Isolation – 10th Anniversary Edition

— slenderbodies – are we? EP

— Sons of Raphael – Full-Throated Messianic Homage

— Spang Sisters – Spang Sisters

— Standard Human Experience – Never Belong

— Starlight Cleaning Co. – Starlight Cleaning Co.

— Storefront Church – As We Pass

— STRFKR – Reptilians (10-Year Anniversary Edition)

— Sunny Jain (of Red Baraat) – Phoenix Rise

— Sunroof (Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones) – Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 1

— Suzi Moon – Call the Shots EP

— Svarta Sanningar – Kapitel 2

— Swallow the Rat / Clone – Split LP

— Sylph – Silver As It Was Before EP

— Tati Falco – Selva Y Mar EP

— This Is The Deep – The Best Is Yet To Come (Part 1) EP

— Thundermother – Heatwave (Deluxe Edition)

— Timothy Howls (Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s) – The Rubble EP

— Tokky Horror – I Found The Answers And Now I Want More

— Tooth and Claw – Dream of Ascension

— Trade Wind – The Day We Got What We Deserved

— The Tragically Hip – Saskadelphia

— Trapper Schoepp – May Day

— Trick Or Treat – The Unlocked Songs

— Turkey the Bird – Turkey the Bird

— Tuvaband– Growing Pains & Pleasures

— Twenty One Pilots – Scaled and Icy

— Various Artists – City Lab (Volume 1)

— Various Artists – Conform 21st Century

— Various Artists – Cruella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Hideous Mink Collective Vol.1

— Various Artists – Shared Secrets: WAVE

— Various Artists – Situation Chicago 2

— VEXED – Culling Culture

— Video Nasty – Video Nasty

— Violent Femmes – Add It Up (1981-1993) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vola – Witness

— Waves of Distortion – Race Against Time

— W.O.D. – 1994 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Waterparks – Greatest Hits

— We Were Sharks – New Low

— WYTCH – Exordium

— Xisco Rojo – Transfigurations

— Yautja – The Lurch

— Yoo Doo Right – Don’t Think You Can Escape Your Purpose

— Young M.A – Off the Yak

— Yung Mal – 1.5 Way or No Way

— Zebrah – Stripes EP

— Zgard – Place of Power

— Zoo Wees – Golden Wings EP

