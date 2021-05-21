Friday New Music 5/21

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music! There’s some good stuff it looks in here. New album from CHAI which I’m sure will be a fun listen, new Mannequin Pussy EP that I can already confirm is a very good listen. A new album by Fiddlehead that sounds good from the single I’ve heard, and a new Lambchop album. Also, hey why not there’s this new Olivia Rodrigo album.
Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Come talk about what’s good, what isn’t, what you’re excited for, what’s missing we should know and anything you want. Enjoy!:
— 22 for Silicone Alone – Only Dark Matters
— 299 – The 299 Game
— ABKEHR – In Blut
— Abraham Fogg – Metamorphosis EP
— Ace Hashimoto – Play.Make.Believe.
— Adam Sanders – What If I’m Right
— Alan Doyle – Back To The Harbour EP
— Albert Eno – Dark ‘n’ Stormy
— Alex Cuba – Mendó
— Alexander Ludwig – Alexander Ludwig EP
— Allison Russell (of Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters) – Outside Child
— The Amorphous Androgynous & Peter Hammill – We Persuade Ourselves We Are Immortal
— An Autumn For Crippled Children – As The Morning Dawns We Close Our Eyes
— Anabel Englund – Messing With Magic (Deluxe Edition)
— Anchorsong – Mirage
— André Uhl – I Want to Be Clear in Your Sight EP
— Animal Years – This Is Part Two of An Album Called Animal Years EP
— Ariel Bart – In Between
— Arovane – Atol Scrap
— Audrey Nuna – a liquid breakfast
— August Burns Red – Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition
— Beach Tiger – Yenta
— Betty Bass – Grown
— Betty Moon – Cosmicoma
— Biig Piig – The Sky Is Bleeding EP
— Billie Marten – Flora Fauna
— Blake Shelton – Body Language
— Blessings – Biskopskniven
— BLK JKS – Abantu / Before Humans
— Bob Malone – Good People
— Brian Bromberg – A Little Driving Music
— BSÍ – Sometimes depressed… but always antifascist
— Bùmarang – Echo Land
— Cave States – Julie Says EP
— CHAI – Wink
— Charles – Let’s Start A Family Tonight
— Charming Liars – Sequence 1: Noise Maker EP
— Charlatan – The Glass Borders
— Chrissie Hynde (of The Pretenders) – Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan
— Claire George – The Land Beyond The Light
— Cloves – Nightmare on Elmfield
— Colleen – The Tunnel and the Clearing
— Conquerors – Stormbringer
— Conquerors – Dawn of War (Reissue)
— Cory Hanson (of Wand) – Pale Horse Rider (Physical Release)
— Course – A Late Hour
— Cradle Of Haze – Zehntausend Seelen
— Dayglow – Harmony House
— Destroyed In Seconds – Divide and Devour
— The Devil Wears Prada – ZII EP
— Digital Negative – Digital Negative EP
— Disturbios – Disturbios
— Dive Index – Refolded: Waving At Airplanes Remixes
— Doug Carn – Revelation (Reissue)
— Ducks Ltd. – Get Bleak EP
— Earth Girl Helen Brown Center for Planetary Intelligence Band – Earth EP
— Edmar Castañeda – Family
— Elkka – Euphoric Melodies EP
— End You – Aimless Dread
— Erika de Casier – Sensational (Digital Release)
— FACS – Present Tense
— Fancey (Todd Fancey of The New Pornographers) – Someone
— Fiddlehead – Between The Richness
— Finnish Nobody – Eternal Infernal
— Fly Pan Am – Frontera
— Gary LeVox – One On One EP
— Gary Numan – Intruder
— Gavin Preller – There Is Wonder
— Georgia Anne Muldrow – VWETO III
— Ghoulies – Reporgram EP
— Grace Aimi – Picnic EP
— Gridfailure Featuring Mac Gollehon – Dismemberment Cabaret
— Gruff Rhys (of Super Furry Animals) – Seeking New Gods
— HAERTS – Dream Nation
— Hanging Garden – Skeleton Lake
— Hannes – When the city sleeps EP
— Herman Frank – Two For a Lie
— Hippie Death Cult – Circle of Days
— Holiday Ghosts – North Street Air
— Hundred Headless Horsemen – Apokalepsia
— Icewear Vezzo – Rich Off Pints
— Illusory – Crimson Wreath
— Imogen Clark – Bastards EP
— Impure Wilhelmina – Antidote
— I Was the Lion & Peter Groenwald – Come to Life EP
— Il Est Vilaine – Les Mystères de Lorient
— IO – Fire
— The Jailbirds – Jungle EP
— James Francies – Purest Form
— JD McPherson – I’m Still Here
— Jim McCulloch – When I Mean What I Say
— John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
— Johnny Lloyd & Nathan Coen – Rare Beasts (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— John Orpheus – Saga Boy
— Jon Allen – … Meanwhile
— Joviale – Hurricane Belle EP
— Kaktus Einarsson (of Fufuanu) – Kick the Ladder
— KHIRKI – Κτηνωδία
— Kitt Wakeley – Symphony of Sinners and Saints
— Lakely – Cold War
— Lambchop – Showtunes
— Late Aster – True & Toxic EP
— Lily Konigsberg (of Palberta) – The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now
— LINDEMANN (Till Lindemann of Rammstein) – Live in Moscow
— Little Arrow – Music, Masks & Poems (10 Year Anniversary)
— Livingmore – Take Me
— Lord Huron – Long Lost
— Lula Wiles – Shame and Sedition
— Lydia Ainsworth – Sparkles & Debris
— Mach-Hommy – Pray For Haiti
— Maisie Peters – Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
— Mannequin Pussy – Perfect EP
— Mara Connor – Decades EP
— Marinero – Hella Love
— Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
— Mat Kearney – January Flower
— The Mavericks – En Español Edicion Deluxe
— Michael Brinkworth – Wasted Wonder
— Mischa Blanos – City Jungle
— The Mistons – World of Convenience
— Mdou Moctar (of Tuareg) – Afrique Victime
— Monster Magnet – A Better Dystopia
— Morbid Breath – In the Hand of the Reaper
— Mothman and The Thunderbirds – Into the Hollow
— My Bloody Valentine – ep’s 1988-1991 and rare (Reissue)
— My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything (Reissue)
— My Bloody Valentine – Loveless (Reissue)
— My Bloody Valentine – m b v (Reissue)
— Nadja – Luminous Rot
— Nahaya –Vital Alchemy
— Nerve – Tall Poppy Season EP
— Nicholas Britell – Cruella (Original Motion Picture Score)
— Nicholas Krgovich – This Spring
— Nick Jaina – Credo
— NIDEN DIV. 187 – Impergium / Towards Judgement
— Nightjacket – Following the Curves EP
— Nils Frahm – Graz (Physical Release)
— No Kill – Gold Chorus
— Nobody – Eternal Infernal
— Noomi – Life Aqua EP
— Northlane – 2D EP
— Nuclear Winter – Greystone
— Odeum Deus – Brutal Slaughter
— Oliver Wood (of The Wood Brothers) – Always Smilin’
— Olivia Rodrigo – TBA
— Only Sun – Tangled Mind
— PACKS – take the cake
— The Palace Guard – All Night Long: An Anthology, 1965-1966
— Para One – SPECTRE: Machines of Loving Grace
— Patrick Droney – State Of The Heart
— Patrick Paige II (of The Internet) – If I Fail Are We Still Cool?
— Paula Cole – American Quilt
— Paul Handyside – Loveless Town
— Penfriend – Exotic Mountains
— Pickle Darling – Cosmonaut
— P!NK – All I Know So Far Setlist
— Pink Chameleons – Peace and Love
— Pixel Grip – Arena
— Porlolo – No Praise, No Blame
— Pop Evil – Versatile
— Rachel Eckroth – Rachel Eckroth EP
— Reigning Sound – A Little More Time with Reigning Sound
— RES – Strife of Performance
— The Reverend Shawn Amos – The Cause of It All
— Revisionist – The Emptiness of Gravity EP
— Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son
— Robots Of The Ancient World – Mystic Goddess
— Rockabye Baby! – Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’
— Roddy Woomble – Lo! Soul
— Salem Ilese – (L)only Child EP
— San Holo – bb u ok?
— Sara Bareilles – Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
— Scattered Ashes – Parallel Lines EP
— Sinéad Harnett – Ready Is Always Too Late
— Sister John – I Am Day By Day
— Skeletal Remains – Beyond the Flesh (Reissue)
— Skeletal Remains – Condemed to Misery (Reissue)
— Skeletal Remains – Desolate Isolation – 10th Anniversary Edition
— slenderbodies – are we? EP
— Sons of Raphael – Full-Throated Messianic Homage
— Spang Sisters – Spang Sisters
— Standard Human Experience – Never Belong
— Starlight Cleaning Co. – Starlight Cleaning Co.
— Storefront Church – As We Pass
— STRFKR – Reptilians (10-Year Anniversary Edition)
— Sunny Jain (of Red Baraat) – Phoenix Rise
— Sunroof (Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones) – Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 1
— Suzi Moon – Call the Shots EP
— Svarta Sanningar – Kapitel 2
— Swallow the Rat / Clone – Split LP
— Sylph – Silver As It Was Before EP
— Tati Falco – Selva Y Mar EP
— This Is The Deep – The Best Is Yet To Come (Part 1) EP
— Thundermother – Heatwave (Deluxe Edition)
— Timothy Howls (Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s) – The Rubble EP
— Tokky Horror – I Found The Answers And Now I Want More
— Tooth and Claw – Dream of Ascension
— Trade Wind – The Day We Got What We Deserved
— The Tragically Hip – Saskadelphia
— Trapper Schoepp – May Day
— Trick Or Treat – The Unlocked Songs
— Turkey the Bird – Turkey the Bird
— Tuvaband– Growing Pains & Pleasures
— Twenty One Pilots – Scaled and Icy
— Various Artists – City Lab (Volume 1)
— Various Artists – Conform 21st Century
— Various Artists – Cruella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – Hideous Mink Collective Vol.1
— Various Artists – Shared Secrets: WAVE
— Various Artists – Situation Chicago 2
— VEXED – Culling Culture
— Video Nasty – Video Nasty
— Violent Femmes – Add It Up (1981-1993) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vola – Witness
— Waves of Distortion – Race Against Time
— W.O.D. – 1994 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Waterparks – Greatest Hits
— We Were Sharks – New Low
— WYTCH – Exordium
— Xisco Rojo – Transfigurations
— Yautja – The Lurch
— Yoo Doo Right – Don’t Think You Can Escape Your Purpose
— Young M.A – Off the Yak
— Yung Mal – 1.5 Way or No Way
— Zebrah – Stripes EP
— Zgard – Place of Power
— Zoo Wees – Golden Wings EP