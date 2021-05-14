The Cycling Thread suits up

This is a space for all enthusiasts of muscle powered vehicular contraptions.

This week I thought it’d be nice to talk about clothes. From spandex to padded shorts to funny bibs, a dedicated bike rider needs an array of specialized clothing. One piece of gear I’ve found very useful is these DeFeet Cycling gloves. Made from a merino wool blend they’re warm in the winter yet cool enough I can wear them in the Memphis summer heat. I own both of these colors, the Hi-Vis one for cycling and the black make excellent smoking gloves

