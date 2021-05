Roy Halston Frowick (1932-1990) changed the look of women’s fashion in the 1970’s. Then lost everything in the 1980’s. Ryan Murphy and Daniel Minahan’s mini-series charts his Icarus-like journey.

I watched some footage of the real Halston in preparation. Ewan McGregor’s having fun imitating his affected voice and mannerisms. But will the show have anything to say beyond the biopic tropes? Let’s watch together and find out.

