ABC 2021-22 TV Season Renewals/Cancellations

ABC has their presentation for the upcoming 2021-22 season for primetime projects coming up on Tuesday next week and that means renewals and cancellations. But some shows are getting the nods early while others will be down to the wire on the day of.

On the cancelation side, right now it’s just Call Your Mother.

On the renewals side:

“The Rookie” Season 4

“A Million Little Things”

“The Goldbergs” Season 9

“The Conners” Season 4

“Home Economics” Season 2

“Black-ish” Season 8 (final season)

