NBC 2021-22 TV Season Renewals/Cancellations

NBC had their presentation for the upcoming 2021-22 season for primetime projects today and that means renewals and cancellations. Here’s their newly announced planned schedule:

During a press call Friday morning unveiling the fall schedule, Frances Berwick, NBCU’s Chairman, Entertainment Networks, spoke of the company’s decision to “prioritize linear viewing” and shows “people tend to watch live”, “leaning to familiar things” in putting together NBC’s lineup.

What this means is that there are no comedies on the list. Something that has fallen away over the years on the network. What they do have is Brooklyn 99 which is getting launched from the Summer Olympics and they’re intending to launch comedies next year by building off the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.

The new comedies launching later are American Auto and Grand Crew.

NBC FALL 2021-22 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 PM — The Voice

10-11 PM — ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — The Voice

9-10 PM — LA BREA

10-11 PM — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM — Chicago Med

9-10 PM — Chicago Fire

10-11 PM — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 PM — LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

9-10 PM — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 PM — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 PM – The Blacklist

9-11 PM — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 PM — Drama Encores

9-10 PM — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 PM – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 PM — Football Night in America

8:20-11 PM — NBC Sunday Night Football

