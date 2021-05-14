Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 14

Introducing today’s contestants:

Kristin, an online journalist, wants to see all the MLB parks;

Justin, a land use attorney, tried to become Cosmo’s “Bachelor of the Year”; and

Amanda, a product marketing manager, used to sing her responses to all kinds of questions. Amanda is a two-day champ with winnings of $33,599.

Amanda didn’t find any DDs, but she still maintained control for most of DJ and couldn’t be caught going into FJ with $19,800 vs. $9,400 for Kristen and $5,400 for Justin.

DD1 – $1,000 – THE STOCK MARKET – In 1941 Standard Statistics merged with this man’s investment information publishing company (Justin went “all in” in the style of James and won $1,400.)

DD2 – $1,200 – LEGUMES – The drought-resistant moth bean is high in this, from the Greek for “first” (On the first clue of DJ, Kristin lost $3,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $2,000 – SUPREME COURT DECISIONS – The 1995 Thornton decision said these are unconstitutional for Congress, as the people have the right to choose their lawmakers (Kristin won $2,400 from her score of $4,000 vs. $9,400 for Amanda.)

FJ – WORLD CAPITALS – A national capital for less than 100 years, it’s the westernmost capital in mainland Asia

Kristen and Justin were correct on FJ. Amanda dropped just $200 to win with $19,600 for a three-day total of $53,199.

Wagering strategy: Perhaps hesitant after dropping to $0 on DD2, Kristin held back $1,600 from her wager on DD3. If she had bet it all, she would have ended the round with more than half of Amanda’s total and could have won the game with a large enough bet on FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: Two players took a guess, but no one came up with the most populous city in Montana as Billings.

Coming up next: the Tournament of Champions, hosted by Buzzy Cohen.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Poor? DD2 – What is protein? DD3 – What are term limits? FJ – What is Ankara?

